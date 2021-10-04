Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are saying “farewell” to their Encino, Calif. home.
The couple purchased the property in 2019 for $14.1 million and listed it at $16.75 million in June.
It recently sold for $15.2 million.
During their two years of owning the estate, the couple enlisted celebrity-designer Jae Omar to transform it into one of Southern California’s most glamorous contemporary homes.
According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the 15,000-square-foot property boasts 10 bedrooms and 14 baths.
Some interesting design features include an ancient oak tree in the centre of the property, a lap pool with spa and a custom wine cellar.
Royal Oaks is one of the most popular neighbourhoods for celebrities living in L.A.
Jonas and Turner, who welcomed their first child together in July, will be relocating to the Sunshine State after recently purchased a new home in Miami’s Bay Point neighbourhood.