Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kacey Musgraves is baring it all.

For her performance on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, the Grammy-winner sang her latest single, “Justified”, in the nude, à la Robin Wright in “Forrest Gump”.

Performing under a single spotlight, Musgraves referenced the iconic scene from the 1994 film, which sees Forrest’s (Tom Hanks) love interest Jenny (Wright) singing live completely naked, only covered by her acoustic guitar.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Makes Her MTV VMAs Debut With Fiery ‘Star-Crossed’ Performance

Musgraves added a pair of Celiné cowboy boots to her look.

While many fans got the reference right away, the “Star-Crossed” singer confirmed the online chatter by sharing a still of Wright in the film on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/Mj8nG5oUtp — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 3, 2021

“Justified” is off Musgraves’ fourth studio album, star-crossed.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Drops Early 2000s-Inspired Music Video For ‘Simple Times’

Musgraves, who also performed “Camera Roll”, served as the musical guest for the premiere episode season 47 of “SNL”. Fellow Texan Owen Wilson was host.

Next week, Kim Kardashian makes her hosting debut alongside Halsey followed by Rami Malek and Young Thug.

“SNL” airs live on Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.