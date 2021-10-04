Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Getting back into the cowl and cape was a great experience for Ben Affleck.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor talked about reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming “The Flash”, starring Ezra Miller.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Reveals He Played Batman ‘For My Kids’

“It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck said. “This was really lovely. Really fun.”

Affleck previously played Batman in “Justice League”, which faced a fair bit of production trouble, including original director Zack Snyder being replaced midway through the shoot by Joss Whedon.

Snyder was able to complete his director’s cut of the film earlier this year, for which Affleck returned to shoot additional scenes.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Says He’s ‘In Awe’ Of Jennifer Lopez In Rare Joint Interview

Talking about “The Flash”, the actor said, “I had a great time,” joking, “I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.”

He also praised Miller’s performance in the film, saying, “I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making ‘Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom]’.”

The Caped Crusader will also be hitting the big screen in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring “The Batman”, out next year.

“The Flash” is currently scheduled to hit theatres Nov. 4, 2022.