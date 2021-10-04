Click to share this via email

Jennifer Aniston is having the best time on “The Morning Show” set.

Not only does the star get to work with longtime pal Reese Witherspoon on the hit Apple TV+ series, but she got to meet her favourite band too.

Aniston shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the Foo Fighters filming their guest spot on the show, sharing her excitement to work with Dave Grohl and the rest of the band.

“This super fan will never forget this day!!” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “Mind officially blown.”

Aniston also added a couple of hashtags like, “#FanForLife” and “#BestHumansEver.”

On “The Morning Show”, Aniston plays Alex Levy, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nods and a SAG win, the co-host of the titular morning program who now shares the spotlight with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) after her former cohost Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was fired for sexual misconduct.

From the photos posted by Aniston, it appears the upcoming episode will involve Foo Fighters coming to the show to perform.

New episodes of season two of “The Morning Show” drop weekly on Apple TV+.