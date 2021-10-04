Natalie Morales is taking on Global’s “The Talk”.

In an announcement made Monday, the longtime journalist and NBC news anchor will join “The Talk” co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Rumours of Morales’ new role began last week after “Today” producer Tom Mazzarelli confirmed her exit to Variety.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join ‘The Talk’ family,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews in a statement. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

Morales added, “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at ‘The Talk’. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

The journalist is most known for her roles within the NBC news network by hosting the third hour of “The Today Show” for a number of years, she later became the West Coast anchor for “Today”, a correspondent for “Dateline NBC” and the anchor of “Behind Closed Doors With Natalie Morales.”

She has won three Daytime Emmy Awards during her time with “Today”.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.

Morales will make her “Talk” debut on Monday, Oct. 11.