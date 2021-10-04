Mick Jagger is remembering life with bandmate Charlie Watts.

The Rolling Stones frontman joined Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up about returning to touring following Watts’ death.

Watts’ publicist confirmed the iconic drummer’s death in August, revealing he “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Jagger and the Rolling Stones recently returned to the road on their Get No Filter tour, a decision that was easy for the band.

“When he was sick, he said, ‘You’ve gotta just carry on and do this tour. Don’t stop because of me,’” Jagger told Stern. “So we did.”

He continued, “Charlie was the heartbeat for the band, you know, and also a very steady personality. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva — that’s the last thing you want in a drummer. He was a very quirky guy.”

But Jagger says touring without Watts is not the same.

“We really miss him,” he said. “You know, we did so many shows with him, and so many tours with him, and so many recording sessions, it’s strange being without him.”

The Stones have 11 more stops on their Get No Filter tour.