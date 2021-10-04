Click to share this via email

Valerie Bertinelli is showing off the side effects of a vampire facial.

Taking to her Instagram page, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host, 61, detailed her second attempt at the popular beauty treatment.

Vampire facials are performed by licensed professionals who draw blood from clients and re-inject it into their faces to refresh the appearance of skin, combat wrinkles and improve overall texture.

“I just had my second vampire facial. It’s a little redder than last time. It feels like a really really bad sunburn,” Bertinelli said.

“Does your face hurt, cause it’s killing me,” she added with a laugh. “Ohhh vanity.”

Bertinelli first shared her experience with the treatment last month, revealing she went to iSkin Med Spa.

Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the vampire facial.