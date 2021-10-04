Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lindsay Lohan is starting a new venture, podcasting.

In an announcement made Monday, the “Mean Girls” actress revealed she will be teaming up with Studio71 to launch a brand new, currently untitled, podcast.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Shares Adorable Throwback Video Of Modelling Debut On ‘Live With Regis And Kathie Lee’

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

While details surrounding topics and guests are being kept under wraps, Lohan promises to “share her authentic voice.”

The network also says listeners and Lohan fans will “get the chance to experience a never-before-seen side of the megastar.”

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Remembers ‘Angel’ Natasha Richardson On What Would Have Been Her 58th Birthday

Lohan’s podcast joins Studio71’s huge slate of female-hosted shows and furthers the network’s commitment to investing in female hosts.

The podcast is expected to be released later this year.