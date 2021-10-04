Katie Couric’s upcoming book will be a page turner.

The renowned journalist is getting ready to release her book Going There which will break down some of her most memorable interviews and the biggest moments in her life– including meeting a young Prince Harry and attending a party with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew.

Couric recalled meeting Harry, then 27, in 2012 at a charity polo match in Brazil during his “wild-oats sowing phase”, reports the Daily Mail who had access to an advanced copy.

She wrote that he smelled of cigarettes and liquor seemed to “ooze from every pore” and was “known for his cheeky sense of humour and love of partying a bit.”

“But we got to see the warm and personal side when we talked about what his grandmother means to him,” she said.

“‘When we were young, it was very easy to take our grandmother for granted. She was just a grandmother to us and it’s only been over the past five, eight to ten years that I’ve come to understand the huge deal she is,'” Harry told Couric during their interview.

He also told Couric his hopes of starting a family, adding, “‘I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person and someone who’s willing to take on the job.'”

Prince Harry’s team declined to comment.

More interestingly, however, was Couric’s recounting of Epstein’s 2010 New York dinner party which Prince Andrew was invited to.

“I couldn’t imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, apart from trying to cultivate friends in the media. Which, in retrospect, they must have figured they’d need when the pedophilia charges started rolling in,” Couric wrote.

Couric recalled how Epstein “held court” in front of the fireplace surrounded by his guests and when they left, her ex-boyfriend Brooks Perlin commented on how young the girls were.

Going There is out Oct. 26.