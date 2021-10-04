Dale Moss is speaking out on his recent split from Clare Crawley.

“The Bachelorette” alum, 33, shared a statement Monday to People via his rep, addressing those cheating rumours and revealing the star has recently blocked him on social media.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” his statement began. “Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened, and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her.”

Crawley has been very vocal about taking care of her mother, who has Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother and their family,” it continued. “On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare it was on social media.”

He later addressed the rumours that he was involved with fellow Bachelor Nation star Abigail Heringer.

“Dale has chosen not to speak publicly regarding all these reports because he wants to give Clare and her family the respect they need during this difficult time. Dale knows what it is like to watch a mother’s health deteriorate over time, and how devastating that is. He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time. He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

Moss was a contestant on Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette”, which aired last year. They ended up leaving together as an engaged couple just two weeks in. They broke up shortly after their season ended but got back together over the summer.