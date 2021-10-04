Nick Cannon has no plans for another baby any time soon.

In a new interview, the “Wild ‘N Out” host revealed that he’s been practising celibacy after welcoming his seventh child earlier this summer. Cannon has been in the headlines this past year for having four children with three different women in the span of a few months.

“I told you, man, I’m celibate right now,” he told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. last week on Revolt’s “Drink Champs”. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

He added, “I’m trying to chill out though. I’m chillin’, I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.”

The actor is the father to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden and 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Earlier this year he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa and he and model Alyssa Scott announced son Zen was born in September.