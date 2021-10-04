Click to share this via email

Demi Lovato and Andy Lassner “Average Andy” are headed into a haunted mansion for viewers enjoyment.

The annual trip on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” sees Lassner head into a haunted mansion with a different celeb, mostly because of his over-the-top reactions when he is frightened.

“I love this stuff,” Lovato said and Lassner hid behind them during Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

In another room, as Lassner took at a display of a woman laying on a bed, someone jumped out behind him.

“I didn’t even see him,” he screamed. “I was looking at her.”

Exiting the house, Lassner questioned, “How brave is Demi? How unbrave am I?”

But they still had to get in one more scare.