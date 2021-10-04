Britney Spears is addressing the #FreeBritney movement and sharing her thanks.

On Twitter, and then on Instagram as soon as it was back up, Spears told her fans she has “no words.”

“Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true,” she wrote.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She Has ‘A Lot Of Healing To Do’ After Victory Over Dad Jamie In Conservatorship Battle

The post comes less than a week after a judge ruled her father, Jamie Spears, was to be suspended as head of her conservatorship after 13 years.

Judge Penny said at the ruling, “I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Celebrates After Father Suspended From Conservatorship After 13 Years

A new hearing is set for Nov. 12 to determine if the conservatorship will be terminated.

Spears previously tweeted to her fans, writing, “I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!! Again… team #FreeBritney, you guys f**king kiss ass!!!!!”