It was a battle between judges Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande for Ryleigh Plank on “The Voice”.

On Monday’s episode of the talent competition, Plank, 20, belted it out to a rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”.

“You’re so cute,” Grande shouted as Plank ended the song. “I’m so excited to see you.”

“I’m so excited to see you,” Plank replied.

“And me?” Clarkson joked.

“Definitely,” the young singer replied.

“Just say there is a chance,” Clarkson joked.

“You brought me to tears, I was welling up,” Grande praised. “It was really moving.”

“Ryleigh, does Kelly even have a chance?” Blake Shelton asked.

“Of course,” Plank was quick to say.

And even though Clarkson tried to win the Florida native over by promoting the fact she filmed “From Justin and Kelly” there, Plank ended up on Team Ariana.