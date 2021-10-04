JoJo Siwa’s connection to Britney Spears could be felt during Britney Week on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Before the teen idol performed an Argentine tango to “…Baby, One More Time”, Siwa opened up about how she relates to the pressure Spears faced.

“I love Britney,” Siwa said. “Britney is a legend. An icon. A ball of talent and glitter and energy. She is a genius. She just has a way of being herself, almost like nobody else does.”

“I think I’ve had a really great support system around me, but being a child star is hard,” she added. “I was always homeschooled, and so I never had a person bullying, like it wasn’t a thing for me. One night, I went to a Halloween theme park. People were shouting at me, ‘JoJo Siwa, ‘F’ you.’ No 14-year-old wants to hear that. Every time that I go through something, it reminds me of the other side, of what’s good.”

It all paid off as Len Goodman praised Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson.

“That was an extremely well-crafted routine,” Goodman said as he gave them pointers. “You can’t deliver a bad performance.”

While Carrie Ann Inaba declared it was like “liquid sunshine.”

In the end, they earned 24 out of 30.

Britney Week comes less than a week than a judge ruled that her father, Jamie Spears, would be removed as head of the conservatorship after 13 years. Earlier on Monday, Spears addressed the #FreeMovement for their help in drawing global attention to getting her freedom back.