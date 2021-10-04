She might be one of the most famous people on the planet, but Oprah Winfrey knows who to count as her real friends.

On Monday, the media mogul and Maria Shriver joined the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast where they spoke of their “spiritual connection.”

“I first met her in the bathroom [while working at] WJZ-TV early in the morning. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins and she was doing evening magazine and had been up all night. [She] was in the bathroom, literally, splashing water on her face, and we started a conversation,” Oprah recalled. “I forever think that that was, like, a divine moment that happened because she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career.”

Oprah then told Kotb that apart from Shriver and Gayle King, she really only has one other close friend, personal trainer Bob Greene.

“I don’t have a lot of friends,” she continued. “Everybody knows Gayle. There’s Gayle, there’s Maria, there’s Bob. And that’s about it, you know? Gayle and Maria, I met around the same time; Gayle and I [have been friends for] 42 years, Maria and I [have also been friends for] 42 years.”

Until “recently”, Oprah did expand that “circle.”

“You know, I had become friends with a couple of people in my later adult life in the past five years,” Oprah said.

As for Shriver’s part, she described Oprah as “deep, simple, low-maintenance, trustful, loyal, constant, consistent, honest, tried and true.”