From one pop icon to another.

Mel C brought out her Spice Girl energy for Britney Week on “Dancing With The Stars”.

Sporty Spice and pro partner Gleb Savchenko hit the floor to perform a tango set to “Toxic”.

Complete with the flight attendant costumes paying tribute to the music video, the two impressed.

“I’m telling you, you were flying high on that tango,” Bruno Tonioli commented. “First-class all the way!”

Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman were less impressed, with Goodman saying it was too “stop-start” but that Mel is a “terrific dancer.”

In the end, Mel C earned 22 out of 30.