SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers from the Oct. 4 episode of “DWTS”.

In a tribute to icon Britney Spears, the celebs each performed to one of her songs on this week’s “Dancing With The Stars”.

The third week of season 30 ended up with Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Amstrong, along with Christine Chiu and pro Pasha Pashkov in the bottom two.

With the “Bling Empire” star earning 21 out of 30 for their paso doble set to “Stronger”, they were sent home.

Notably, judge Derek Hough was missing due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The top scores of “Britney Week” went to Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten for their cha cha to “Circus” and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson for their Argentine tango set to “…Baby, One More Time”. Both teams earned 24 out of 30.

Another notable moment during the show was Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke virtually performing apart from each other after they both tested positive for COVID-19.