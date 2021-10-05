Click to share this via email

The Iron Throne was forged in fire.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the first teaser for the hotly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the dragon”, featuring the first official footage from the show.

Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, and based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novels, the series tells the story of House Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

While the teaser gives nothing away about the plot, it does give fans a glimpse at the some of the cast, as well nations scenes like sword fights and a jousting match.

“Fire… and blood,” says a voice-over. “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.”

Starring in the series are Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint and more.

Steve Toussaint – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Newly revealed cast members include Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy; John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen; and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

The show was cci-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, with Miguel Sapochnik directing the pilot episode.

“House of the Dragon” is set to premiere in 2022.