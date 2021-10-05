Sometimes Ellen DeGeneres can be hard to read.

In a clip from Tuesday’s new “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, guest Leah Remini got on the subject of Halloween and shared that it’s “normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids.”

Remini, who shares 17-year-old daughter Sofia with her husband Angelo Pagan, launched into some stories about the various times they tried to scare their daughter, including one involving a dance instructor.

“One of my teachers was there, and I had my assistant dress up in my pigtails…,” the actress was saying, before cutting herself off.

Staring at DeGeneres’ expression, Remini commented, “No, because you’re acting really interested. So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story, so that…”

“I’m always interested!” the host said, to which Remini laughed and said, “You’re not, Ellen! Stop.”

“What do you mean, I’m acting interested?” DeGeneres asked, as Remini leaned over to playfully smack the host’s arm.

“Ow! It’s my last season,” Ellen reacted.

“I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” Remini told her. “But anyway, thank you for having me.”