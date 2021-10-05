Real love in real life! Sharna Burgess wants the world to know that her relationship with Brian Austin Green isn’t just for show.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to Instagram on Monday to share a message with fans, asking them to support her and Green during this season of the reality competition series.

“For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full 🍑 grab instead 😂,” Sharna captioned a photo of herself placing her hands on Green’s lower-lower-lower back during rehearsals.

The dancer addressed critics who claim the pair are either too lovey-dovey during the show, and those who have speculated that their romance is just a front to try and win over voters.

“For real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it. This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success,” Burgess wrote. “And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS SUPER HARD!”

According to Burgess, the pressures of the competition have actually made things more difficult, because there’s more at stake than just a TV show.

“We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow,” she explained. “Coaching your boyfriend is hard, and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the s**t you’re doing wrong is also hard.”

“I am still trying to find balance between how much I love him and how much I love to create and coach for perfection on this show,” she added. “What I do know is I’m grateful for every second I get on that dance floor with him. What a dream to share this.”

On Monday’s Britney Night, Burgess and Green performed a passionate tango set to Britney Spears’ “Till the World Ends.”

The leather-clad, quasi-“Mad Max” routine received a warm response from the audience, but lackluster scores — nabbing two 6s and a 7 for a total of 19 out of 30.

Speaking with ET after the season 30 premiere last month, Green elaborated on what the stakes of competing as Burgess’ “DWTS” partner really were when it came to their relationship.

“When we first started dating she always said that one of her dreams with me was, ‘Hey, we’ll dance together one day.’ And then [I realized], if I suck at this, she’s gonna have to write off that dream and be like, ‘Oh, we’ll get into skydiving I guess,” Green said. “I didn’t want her to have to write that dream off because I was terrible at it.”

