The next chapter in the “Sex and the City” story is almost here.

On Monday, HBO revealed that the sequel series “And Just Like That”, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, will be premiering this December.

In an announcement video, Parker takes fans of the franchise behind-the-scenes of production in New York.

“Hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue, shooting as we speak the next chapter of ‘Sex and the City’, or as we like to call it, ‘And Just Like That’, with some beloved friends,” she says.

The new series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will also star in the new series. Not returning is original cast member Kim Cattrall.

Since “Sex and the City” ended in 2004, the series has received two feature films, released in 2008 and 2010, as well as the prequel series “The Carrie Diaries”, starring AnnaSophia Robb, which premiered in 2013.