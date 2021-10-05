Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

At 16-years-old, this singer isn’t holding back.

On Monday’s “The Voice” Blind Auditions, Sophia Bromberg took the stage to perform a rendition of Conan Gray’s hit “Heather”.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Breaks Out Her Spot-On Celine Dion Impression

Showing off her incredible vocals, the young singer managed to get coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to turn their chairs around in quick succession.

Only Blake Shelton held back, purely for strategic reasons.

“Congratulations. That was so beautiful and so interesting,” Grande said. “There are so many people in that throat box…they’re all so beautiful and interesting and well-controlled and well-oiled.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Libianca Chooses Blake Shelton Over Ariana Grande Thanks To A ‘Sign From God’

Clarkson added, “You paint with your vocal cords. And I think it’s incredibly cool.”

After some careful consideration, Bromberg decided to go with Team Grande.