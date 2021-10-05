Jamie Lee Curtis has some real concerns about the effects of plastic surgery.

Speaking to Fast Company, the 62-year-old “Halloween Kills” star talked about her very negative experience with plastic surgery.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now,” she said.

Curtis also spoke out against the the growing popularity of such cosmetic procedures and the effects of social media on beauty standards.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

She added, “I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment. It’s also very dangerous. It’s like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie. It’s a real danger to young people.”