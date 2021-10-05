Facebook may have gone down, but that didn’t stop the jokes.

On Monday night, Stephen Colbert took some time in his monologue on Global’s “The Late Show” to rip the social media giant for their worldwide outage.

The outage, which lasted several hours, brought down services across Facebook and its products Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Offers Stephen Colbert Some Very Strong Opinions About Sandwiches And Fish

“So if you wanted to share photos, you had to go door-to-door with Polaroids of your brunch,” Colbert said, adding, “For hours, users were left in suspense about whether their second cousin thinks the vaccine gives your pancreas Wi-Fi.”

He joked, “It was so bad that the only way Facebook could let the world know what was going on — and this is true — was by posting a message on Twitter.”

The host continued, “That must hurt. Facebook communicating problems on Twitter? That’s like Burger King running out of fries and having to announce it on a Big Mac.”

Other late-night hosts got in on the Facebook fun, including “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“Yes, Facebook’s entire site crashed. They were like, ‘Oh, my god, this is the best press we’ve had in months!’” Fallon joked.

“Facebook was only down for a day and in that short time, everyone got the vaccine,” the host added.

Meanwhile, on “The Late Late Show”, James Corden joked about the outage, “People started noticing something was wrong this morning when they felt happy for more than 30 minutes.”

He added, “With no social media, I ended up spending most of the day talking to my son. He’s really nice!”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His ‘Hot Ones’ Debut, But Succumbs To The Fiery Fury Of Ultra-Spicy Wings

Jimmy Kimmel took his own shots at Facebook, joking to his audience, “Before Facebook, I had no problems with any of my aunts or uncles. It was all — all birthday checks in the mail.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.