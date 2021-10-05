It’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” for Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal.

Snoop called in the big guns for a performance of his hit Dr. Dre collaboration at a charity event in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 2. O’Neal took to the stage and performed “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” with Snoop, filling in for Dre. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation hosted the event in support of Boys & Girls Clubs charity.

Shaquille O’Neal and Snoop Dogg. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RMG — Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RMG

“I wanna bring out somebody that means a lot to me,” Snoop said prior to Shaq’s arrival on stage, via NME. “One of my dear friends who I feel like we got in at the same time.

“We been doing the same things lately and he’s the man of the night. So if you don’t mind, we gon’ do something special for y’all. Never before, never seen, Snoop Dogg and Shaq. Let’s go.”

“Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” was the lead single from Dre’s iconic debut solo album, The Chronic. The collaboration between Dre and Snoop was originally released on Nov. 19, 1992, earning platinum certification and peaking at no. 2.

The benefit concert also included performances by Canada’s own Justin Bieber, “The Voice” judge Kelly Clarkson and Imagine Dragons.