Tyra Banks on "Dancing with the Stars". Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

Tyra Banks gets her Britney Spears on for Monday’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars”.

Banks took “Britney Night” seriously by rocking two iconic outfits inspired by Spears for the special episode of “DWTS”. The show’s host kicked things off in style, wearing a schoolgirl outfit inspired by the “…Baby One “More Time” music video.

Tyra Banks on “Dancing with the Stars”. Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard — Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

Later in the show, Banks slipped into a green dress inspired by Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tyra Banks on “Dancing with the Stars”. Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard — Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

“I am sending love and paying homage to one of the most powerful recording artists to ever live,” Banks said on Monday’s episode, according to Just Jared. “She’s a living legend. She’s Britney Spears.”

Banks, 47, showed off her school girl look on Instagram.

“Thigh highs and fierce eyes!” she captioned a post on Monday. “No one can do it like the legend @britneyspears, but you know I sure as hell tried!”