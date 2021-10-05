Shakira is looking back on her Super Bowl 2020 performance.

The Colombian superstar took to the stage with Jennifer Lopez for a show-stopping performance, however, the event wasn’t without controversy.

Cardi B and Rihanna were among the stars who turned down the opportunity to perform during the halftime show that year in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Shakira. Photo: Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

In a new interview for Cosmopolitan’s November issue, Shakira explained, “JLo, as a Latina born in the U.S., and me, as a Latin American woman in the U.S., had a huge responsibility and opportunity to represent all different minorities through our performance. In my case, I also wanted to pay homage to my Middle Eastern culture. I feel that we did it.”

She continued, “It wasn’t an easy show to put together. There was a lot of work behind it, a lot of stress. But it was one of the highlights of my career. I really thought it was a great opportunity to make a strong statement about what an important part of the American fabric the Latino community is. An opportunity that we couldn’t miss.”

Shakira also opened up about vulnerability, admitting that she’s “not as strong as people think.”

Shakira. Photo: Ellen von Unwerth for Cosmopolitan

“I consider myself a fighter, but at the same time, I feel that I’m not as strong as people think. I’m a little fragile. It’s a weird combination, feeling vulnerable at times and then feeling that I can do it all,” admitted the singer.

“I have enormous confidence in the future — faith in life — but a lot of insecurities that make me want to prove myself. A couple of days ago, [my partner] Gerard was like, ‘How can you think that way and then get so far?’ He doesn’t understand the juxtaposition.”

On picking up new hobbies later in life, Shakira added, “Skating and surfing — they are very therapeutic and liberate my mind.”

“I’m not a great surfer. I just started a year ago, and it’s a hard sport to make progress on. It’s unbelievable how much pleasure I find in this. How all my troubles are washed away by the waves. There’s something about the ocean and the salt and the wind that heals all the wounds.”

The November issue of Cosmopolitan is out now.