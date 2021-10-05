Holly Robinson Peete is not pleased with Air Canada right now.

On Monday night, the 57-year-old former co-host of Global’s “The Talk” took the airline to task on Twitter for reportedly stranding her sons at the airport in Canada.

As Peete explained, her sons, one of whom is a minor, were allegedly not allowed to board because they “couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets.”

Fuming, Peete took the airline to task for the policy, which she said she has never encountered in her 35 years of flying to Canada. She added that the “gate agent turned his back” on her sons, refusing to speak to her over the phone to confirm the credit card.

Because there were no more flights until the morning, she said that her sons were allegedly stuck having to wait at the airport overnight.

In the morning, the matter was resolved and Peete’s sons were rebooked on another flight, with customer service explaining to her that they boys were “flagged” because they had one-way business class tickets.

Eventually, the boys were able to board their plane on the way back to the U.S.

Air Canada’s customer service rep responded to Peete on Twitter a few minutes after her tweet @AirCanada, asking her to DM further details “so we may better assist.”

ET Canada has reached out to Air Canada for comment.