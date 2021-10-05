Holly Robinson Peete is not pleased with Air Canada right now.

On Monday night, the 57-year-old former co-host of Global’s “The Talk” took the airline to task on Twitter for reportedly stranding her sons at the airport in Canada.

As Peete explained, her sons, one of whom is a minor, were allegedly not allowed to board because they “couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets.”

Excuse me @AirCanada but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets😤 One of them is a minor and now they are stranded in the airport!!! 😡 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 5, 2021

Fuming, Peete took the airline to task for the policy, which she said she has never encountered in her 35 years of flying to Canada. She added that the “gate agent turned his back” on her sons, refusing to speak to her over the phone to confirm the credit card.

The gate agent turned his back on them and refused to allow me to talk to him over the phone to try to explain that I paid for the tickets and I had the card. No more flights until first thing in the morning stuck at the airport. pic.twitter.com/XYQulwTmhA — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 5, 2021

Because there were no more flights until the morning, she said that her sons were allegedly stuck having to wait at the airport overnight.

… Agent turned his back to them and refused to talk to me on the phone. I could hear the way he was talking to them in the bg just so disrespectful….customer service told me “of course they would be flagged-two boys sitting in business class on a one way ticket” 😤 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 5, 2021

In the morning, the matter was resolved and Peete’s sons were rebooked on another flight, with customer service explaining to her that they boys were “flagged” because they had one-way business class tickets.

Thank you @TiffanyDCross and EVERYONE who expressed concern Boys now boarding the plane and THIS TIME did not have to show the credit card. They had 2 business class seats 🤔 they shouldn’t have had to deal with this -no one should 😩 whew my mama nerves are so bad @AirCanada. 😤 https://t.co/QdmZIkrbir pic.twitter.com/ExO9vC0h42 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 5, 2021

Eventually, the boys were able to board their plane on the way back to the U.S.

Air Canada’s customer service rep responded to Peete on Twitter a few minutes after her tweet @AirCanada, asking her to DM further details “so we may better assist.”

Hello, we're sorry to hear that. Could you please DM further details here: https://t.co/Y5350lRvx4, so we may better assist? /Lea — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 5, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to Air Canada for comment.