Hello, it’s Adele, and she’s been wondering if after all these years we’d like to hear some new music from her.

The answer is “yes,” the answer is always “YES” when it comes to Adele.

The British Grammy-winning artist made headlines when mysterious “30” signs appeared all across the globe. Many Adele fans were quick to note that the singer tends to name her albums after her age as previously seen with “19”, “21”, and of course “25”.

On Monday, Adele’s website went completely blank and so did her social media pages. Which led many people to believe that an announcement for new music was just around the corner. Turns out those speculations were right!

Adele announced her new single “Easy On Me” which is set for release on Oct. 15. She teases the track with what appears to be the opening scene of the music video, darkened in black and white, similar to her iconic “Hello” video from back in 2015. It has many fans already seeing parallels between the two videos, noting the paper notes in the back of the car, potentially referencing that this video could be about Adele letting go of her past.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Not much else is known about Adele’s upcoming album, besides the fact that it will be titled 30 as seen from billboards across the world in major cities including London, Stockholm, New York and Toronto.

Many have speculated that 30 will drop on Nov. 19 of this year. “Rumour Has It” that Taylor Swift postponed her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album from Nov. 19 to Nov. 12 to avoid conflicting sales with Adele. Whether or not this is true, only time will tell. But for now, what we know for certain is that Adele’s new song “Easy On Me” is set for release Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.