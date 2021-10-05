William Shatner is space-bound.

Shatner, 90, dropped by the “Today” show ahead of his spaceflight on Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft.

“We talk about space and what weightless conditions are, the enormity of the universe and the absolute jewel of a little thing we call the Earth by comparison,” Shatner said. “I’m going to feel that with the same enormity that I felt this electrical storm last night.”

“I’m going to see the vastness of space and the extraordinary miracle of our Earth and how fragile it is compared to the forces at work in the universe,” he continued. “That’s really what I’m looking for.”

The “Star Trek” hero does not expect to lean too heavily on his time upon the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint you, but all that was fiction,” he teased, before adding there is “a symmetry to it. There’s a whole circle of life involved here.”

“I’m thrilled and anxious and a little nervous and a little frightened about this whole new adventure,” he confessed.

Shatner, a storyteller through and through, cannot wait to share his experiences back on Earth.

“I really want to tell you the message that I get firsthand from seeing things that we’ve only heard about — things I’ve only played as an actor, I’m going to see firsthand,” he gushed.

“I want to come back and tell you about how I really felt when I saw these things that we’ve only learned about secondhand or thirdhand.”