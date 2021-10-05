After blowing everything up at the end of last season, “Succession” is picking up right where it left off.

On Tuesday, HBO released a new clip from the season 3 premiere of the award-winning drama, which takes place immediately following Kendall Roy’s press conference calling out his father’s role in their company Waystar Royco’s many scandals.

Rushing out of the press conference, Kendall is accompanied by cousin Greg and assistant Karolina, hounded by the press.

“No comment! No comment!” Greg shouts repeatedly, despite Karolina informing him that he could simply not say anything instead.

Once they get in the car, Karolina takes Kendall to task for going against the company.

“Are you in for the f**king revolution,” Kendall asks her. “Are you with me? Yes or no?”

He adds, imploring her, “This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle.”

“Succession” season 3 premieres Oct. 17.