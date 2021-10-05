World-class singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is joining “The Voice”.

Contestants on season 21 of “The Voice” will have the incredible opportunity to pick Sheeran’s musical mind. It was revealed on Tuesday that Sheeran, winner of four Grammy Awards, will serve as this season’s mega mentor.

“Utilizing his vast experience in songwriting, musical production and performing to provide multi-faceted mentorship, Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices and tailor the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance,” a press release explains. “Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the Live Playoffs. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.”

Sheeran will unite with the all-star coaching lineup for “The Voice”, a roster consisting of Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton