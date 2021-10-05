The cast of OUTtv’s “Call Me Mother” has finally been revealed.

The show will see drag mothers Peppermint, Crystal and Barbada adopt and mentor up-and-coming drag talent over an 8-week journey as they compete to win the title of “First Child Of Drag” and a $50,000 prize package.

Calypso Cosmic, Ella Lamoureux, Felicia Bonée, HercuSleaze, Kiki Coe, Narcissa Wolfe, Rosie, Sanjina Dabish Queen, Toddy and Valerie Hunt are the drag artists who will aim to get into one of three houses – Peppermint’s House of Dulcet, Crystal’s House of Glass and Barbada’s House of Harmonie – along with the opportunity to be mentored and coached by a renowned drag performer.

The houses will compete weekly as a family in a series of challenges, with the drag mother of the losing house eliminating one of her own.

“We are such an amazing group and have the widest range of identities on any drag show,” said Kelowna’s Ella Lamoureux. “I was blown away when we got to meet each other. I feel it is the closest representation of a drag community that I’ve ever seen on TV.”

Vancouver-native Toddy added, “This show is a closer look at what the drag community actually looks like. In its diversity but also the fact that we both support and challenge one another. We came in mostly as strangers and left as a family.”

“I am so excited, Keshia, it is incredible”, Dixon teased, while explaining how the competition will work.

“We have amazing drag artists on the show. But what I love about this show most is we have three iconic drag performers who are mentoring these artists as mothers.”

“We have Miss Peppermint. [She] is an icon. Our second mother is Crystal and Crystal is Canadian, so we love that. And our final mother is Barbada, who is a French icon. Barbada just wears her heart on her sleeve and she comes from teaching background and it was super interesting to see how that teaching background played into her motherly advice through this competition.”

Meanwhile, the series’ Drag Mother Barbada said: “‘Call Me Mother’ is a Drag Show like no other. It doesn’t feel at all like a competition (even though it is), but more like a big family. Everyone is incredibly friendly; everyone loves each other; everyone wants to help everyone.”