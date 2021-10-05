Being a superhero takes some work.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted a new preview clip from the upcoming “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”, starring John Cena.

In the show, Cena reprises his role from the film as the patriotically twisted antihero Peacemaker, “a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he had to kill to get it.”

In the newly released scene, Peacemaker arrives as a diner to meet up with his team ARGUS, with an eagle in the boot of his car to complete his very American style.

When his team asks why he’s dressed up in his costume, Peacemaker responds, “Costume? This is a uniform, and it’s brand new so I gotta stretch it out and make it more comfortable before we go out on a mission.”

Asked about the utility of his brightly coloured and eye-catching uniform, he says, “People see this uniform, it strikes fear in people’s hearts.”

The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.

“Peacemaker” is set to premiere in January 2022.