Kathy Hilton may seem like the carefree socialite on the current season of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, but there was a time where she was constantly worried for her daughter Paris.

In a new interview with Bruce Bozzi for SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce”, Hilton recalled the sleepless nights worrying about her daughter during her partying days.

Paris, Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan dominated the club scene in the early 2000s as they were spotted out every night of the week. While reflecting on those partying days, Paris called it her “job.”

“I was the first person to ever get paid to party and it was a very lucrative business and I’ve turned it into a worldwide empire,” she told the U.K.’s “Weekend Today” in 2018. “So, I think when a lot of people would see me at these parties and events they didn’t really realize I was actually there working.”

Despite Paris calling it her “job,” it didn’t ease anxiety for her mom.

“I was actually worried about Paris for a good while. And she was sneaking out and she’d go missing and I wouldn’t be able to find her,” Kathy said. “And, it got, let’s put it this way. It got very out of control and I was scared for her. And my husband was very scared for her. And you know, those nightclubs go on all night.”

She continued, “There was times I did not sleep. How about for two days, not knowing where your daughter is.”

Soon, Kathy had to get creative to keep tabs on Paris.

“I used to call the city desk at the New York Post. Really,” she explained. “I would call the city desk and say at one in the morning, ‘Excuse me, hi, it’s Kathy Hilton. Uh, do you, by any chance know, Paris where she is right now, right?’ Usually, they’d be able to track exactly. She was seen at 11:47 or 12:43 at O Bar or this spot. I mean, this is the way I lived.”

Kathy also chatted about her time on “RHOBH” and spilled whether she watched sisters Kyle and Kim Richards on the show before she joined as a “friend” this season.