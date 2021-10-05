Kirsten Dunst is taking fans on a tour of her Los Angeles ranch.

In the November spread of Architectural Digest, the “Fargo” actress detailed the Frits Henningsen wingback chair, an Elizabeth Peyton portrait of Marie Antoinette and her grandfather’s antique ship models that make her house feels like a home.

“Our home is the gathering spot where everyone comes to eat, drink, swim, make music,” Dunst told the magazine. “The bar is always in full swing. We want people to have a good time, so as much as we value pretty, nothing is too precious.”

Photo: Courtesy Architectural Digest

Photo: Courtesy Architectural Digest

Photo: Courtesy Architectural Digest

Dunst’s interior designer Jane Hallworth told the mag that the actress has a clear inspiration for the home, “She gets inspired by beautiful things. She can see the poetry in them.”

Adding, “For her, it’s not about style or pedigree per se, but that sweet, lovely call of home.”

But one of Dunst’s most prized possessions is a piece of scrap wood painted by Dunst’s 3-year-old son, Ennis, that sits above their couch.

Dunst shares the stunning home with fiance Jesse Plemons and their two sons, Ennis and James, 5 months.