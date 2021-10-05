Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon get real.

Hart and Cannon have a heart-to-heart on the latter’s daytime talk show, where the two comedians explain their friendship to the audience and just how far back they go.

“People don’t understand this is what we do, this is our friendship,” Cannon says on Tuesday’s episode of his daytime show.

Hart adds, “This is our real reality. Not only do we find happiness in it but I think there’s just pure joy in having a real relationship.”

The friendship between the two comedians was formed long before either of them found mainstream success.

“20 plus years,” Cannon elaborates. “And to do it with somebody before the planes and the movies. We were standing outside comedy clubs trying to figure it out.”

“It goes so far back to the beginning,” Hart explains. “The days before the success grew for both of us. We were hungry and ambitious entertainers. It’s a real relationship.”

“You… [are] in this world of jets and an all-over-the-world sensation and superstar… you remain the same person. Where does that come from?” Cannon asks.

Hart gives full credit to his mom.

“Nancy Hart. Rest in peace, mom,” Hart says. “You know, understanding the importance of making a person feel like a person. There’s no less than, there’s no greater than. It comes to treating people right and being a good dude is what I pride myself on.”