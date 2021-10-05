Gene Hackman is a Hollywood legend, but he typically keeps to himself after retiring in 2004.

That is why his most recent interview with the New York Post via email is making headlines.

Hackman, 91, spoke to the publication in celebration of the 50th anniversary of “The French Connection”. The movie won Hackman his only Oscar for Best Actor, although he did later win Best Supporting Actor for “Unforgiven”.

“[I] haven’t seen the film since the first screening in a dark, tiny viewing room in a post-production company’s facility 50 years ago,” Hackman revealed. “If the film has a legacy, I am not sure what that would be. At the time, it seemed to me to be a reverent story of a cop who was simply able to solve and put a stop to a major crime family’s attempt to infiltrate the New York drug scene.”

Even though Hackman isn’t sure of “The French Connection”‘s “legacy”, filmmakers are. The movie also won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Filmmaking has always been risky — both physically and emotionally — but I do choose to consider that film a moment in a checkered career of hits and misses,” Hackman said.

Then referencing 1968’s “Bullitt, he added, “As for the car chase, there was a better one filmed a few years earlier with Steve McQueen.”

And it turns out, his car chase was filmed illegally, director William Friedkin added.

“As successful as the film was, I wouldn’t do that now. I had put people’s lives in danger,” Freidkin recalled, explaining that NYPD detective Randy Jurgensen was hiding in the back of the car, ready to show his badge in case they got stopped.

Friedkin stepped in as cameraman so those with families wouldn’t have to put their lives in danger and camera operator Enrique Bravo hooked the camera to the Pontiac since they “couldn’t afford a camera car.”