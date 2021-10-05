Chances are Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have pooped together more frequently than you and your partner have.

That is because Trainor, 27, and Sabara, 29, have side-by-side toilets in their home. The “NO” singer made the unusual reveal during a recent appearance on the “Why Don’t You Date Me” podcast.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Wants Triplets Or Twins

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” she shared, according to Too Fab. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'”

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” she shared, noting it “smells foul” so they don’t do it often. “We pee at the same time a lot.”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Opens Up About ‘Terrifying’ Childbirth Experience

Trainor and Sabara met at a house party in 2014 in Los Angeles and started dating in July 2016. They got engaged on Dec. 22, 2017 and got married one year later on Trainor’s 25th birthday. They share son Riley who was born in Feb. 2021.