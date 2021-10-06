Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about the uber success of “Bridgerton”.

In the November cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actress, 26, opened up about the pressures of her newfound fame, admitting she struggled to handle it at first.

“I don’t think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything,” she told Harper’s Bazaar‘s editor-in-chief, Lydia Slater. “I’m full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself. You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye.”

But Dynevor has found ways to manage the pressure, “I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it’s quite hectic at the moment.”

She continued, “What I’ve started to realize about this industry is that the highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low, so it’s finding that middle ground and centring oneself. It’s really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting – that’s the excitement for me.”

While she’ll reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton in season two of the hit Netflix romance, Dynevor is excited to take on the new role as Clarice Cliff in the upcoming biopic “The Colour Room”.

“My dad loves her and has a few of her pieces. I didn’t know much about her, I just knew her designs,” she said. “Her story absolutely fascinated me – a woman coming from a working-class background, working up to running a whole pottery. It was an incredible achievement, so it was exciting to me to be able to play a character like that, particularly after Daphne, because in almost every way, they are polar opposites.”

On the success of “Bridgerton” Dynevor says, “I thought it was just another project. I didn’t think anyone was going to care. We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed. In the first season, people were saying to me, ‘You know this could be huge,’ but you don’t ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you. It’s quite out-of-body and weird. It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside – which was really scary – that I realized if I went out in my pyjamas, there might be someone taking pictures.”

“Bridgerton” season two is currently in production.

The November issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale from Oct. 7.