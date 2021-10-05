All Jake Gyllenhaal wants is “to be a good husband and a father.”

While chatting with SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” about his movie “The Guilty”, the two got personal about his hopes for the future and his crush on Jennifer Aniston.

“That’s all I want is to be a good husband and a father,” Gyllenhaal told Stern. “That really is what I want and now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could’ve said that before.”

Seeing his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard’s family made him realize that he could have a career and family.

“Her life, her family, and her marriage has just deepened her work,” he continued. “I think there comes a point where you either start getting more shallow or you start getting more deep in your work, and I think you have to incorporate those things into your life in order for that to happen.”

Jake has been dating model Jeanne Cadieu for the past few years and opened up about their relationship, “I love her so much and she’s just such a good person.”

Just last week, Cadieu and Jake made their red carpet debut during the New York Film Festival, alongside Maggie and Sarsgaard.

Elsewhere in the interview, he dished on working with his crush Aniston for 2002’s “The Good Girl” and what is was like filming their steamy scenes.

“It was torture … but it was also not torture. I mean, come on. It was like a mix of both,” he said, but noted that filming a sex scene isn’t as sexy as it looks on camera.

“There are maybe 30, 50 people watching it … that doesn’t turn me on,” he explained. “Most of the time, it’s oddly mechanical. Also, it’s a dance … you’re choreographing for a camera.”

Jake explained how they used “the pillow technique” to give each other a bit of space.

“That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie,” he said. “I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’ That was it, that was all she said.”