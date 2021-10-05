With four acting Oscar nominations under his belt, you would think George Clooney would be proud of all his work, and he is – except for this one film.

The actor, 60, and his wife Amal, 43, chatted with Variety for a joint interview on Sunday night during a special screening of “The Tender Bar”, the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan, and revealed whether he would be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming film, “The Flash”.

According to the outlet, former Caped Crusaders Michael Keaton and Affleck will appear in the flick starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen.

“When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by,” George joked.

Clooney played Batman in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin”. Chris O’Donnell also starred as Robin and Alicia Silverstone played Batgirl.

Amal then chimed in, “He won’t let me watch it.”

George added, “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’”

Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger also starred in the film.