“Red Rocket” blew up on the film festival scene and hopes to have an explosive run in theatres.

A24 is revving for the theatrical release of “Red Rocket” following an impressive outing in critical circles. The movie premiered on July 14 at Cannes Film Festival, earning both the Critics Award and Jury Prize in Deauville. On Wednesday, the studio released the movie’s first trailer.

“I’m on top of my game right now on like every single possible level,” Simon Rex says in A24’s trailer for “Red Rocket”, per Deadline. “Dude, with my skill and ability, there’s no denying what I could do. The universe is on my side.”

A synopsis of the movie from IMDb reads. “Mikey Saber is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back.”

“Red Rocket” blasts into theatres on Dec. 3.