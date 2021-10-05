Madonna Onstage In First Look At Paramount+ Tour Documentary ‘Madame X’

Madonna’s worldwide tour in support of her Madame X album had been well underway when her tour — along with all others — abruptly halted in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Before that, however, Madonna performed to nearly 180,000 fans in 10 cities, grossing a total of $51.4 million, and one of those dates has been immortalized on film for the new Paramount+ concert documentary “Madame X”.

“Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold-out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places,” reads the Paramount+ description of the film.

Ricardo Gomes ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: Katy Perry Shares Special Moment With Madonna During ‘Madame X’ Tour

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” said Madonna in a statement. Ricardo Gomes ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricardo Gomes ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricardo Gomes ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricardo Gomes ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved. “Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape,” added Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer, music, Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming & events, ViacomCBS. “She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of ‘Madame X’ streaming on Paramount+ this October.”