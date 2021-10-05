Rachael Ray is introducing her “Rachael Ray Show” audience to the sweetest 99-year-old Girl Scout.

During a segment on Tuesday’s episode, the host helped welcome Ronnie and gifted her with a brand new vest, fit with all her patches, to replace one that she gave away years ago.

“I’m 99-years-old and I still love my scouting,” Ronnie said in the clip. “In 1931, I was 10-years-old, and I joined the Girl Scouts. I’ve been a Girl Scout every since – And I love doing it!”

She added, “I met many people. They taught me how to live. They taught me all about being kind to people.”

In the end, Ronnie invited Ray to sell cookies together.