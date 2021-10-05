Back in December 2020, Christina Haack introduced her Instagram followers to a new member of her family, a Rottweiler puppy named Biggie.

At the time, she wrote (in a post that’s since been deleted) that she and her children were “all obsessed and in love” with the pup.

Over the months that passed, some of those followers noticed that Biggie hadn’t been featured in Haack’s Instagram posts for quite some time.

RELATED: Christina Haack Shreds Commenter On Her Instagram Post For Asking About 2-Year-Old Son

In a recent post, the “Christina on the Coast” star is pictured alongside sons Brayden (whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa) and Hudson (who’s father is ex Ant Anstead), and two other dogs, neither of which are Biggie.

When asked what was up by one of her followers, reported People, she offered a response in the comments section.