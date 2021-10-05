Maxwell Caulfield is reflecting on his time in the spotlight in “Grease 2”.

The actor, 61, chatted with PageSix on Monday and recalled feeling jealous that his co-star Michelle Pfeiffer found success even though the film flopped.

“It was, psychologically, quite a kick in the pants,” Caulfield admitted. “And of course, Michelle rose like a Phoenix, right? Did ‘Scarface’ and so that made it even, frankly, a little harder to swallow.”

He continued, “But you know, listen, every actor has his and her own path. She has gone on to [three] Oscar nominations and the rest of it.”

Caufield also admits he felt bitter about her success because he didn’t find anything after “Grease 2”.

“She delivers and she defines Hollywood beauty…You can’t begrudge them their success,” he said. “But as I said, simultaneously, it makes it that much tougher to see, that you’ve been benched. And it took a long wait time to come back.”

After his role in “Grease 2”, which was released in 1982, he starred in Allan Moyle’s 1995 film “Empire Records”.

He also starred in the “Dynasty” spinoff, “The Colbys,” which ran from 1986 to 1987.