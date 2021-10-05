Kate Middleton speaks with Professor Pasco Fearon, during her visit to University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies

Kate Middleton made a fashionable appearance on Tuesday as she headed to University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a houndstooth Zara dress that she first wore last year to learn more about ancestry.

Kate revealed that she has taken an interest in researching about her own ancestors- the Middleton family and the Goldsmith family (her mom Carole’s maiden name).

Hear more from @UCL's Professor Pasco Fearon about their landmark 'Children of the 2020s' Study, which will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood. pic.twitter.com/NnWmVz1490 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2021

As part of her work with early childhood development, Kate said she was looking at her own ancestry to learn how their lives as youth affected them as they became adults.

“Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness,” Kate said per the Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton visits University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies — Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate was at the school to learn about their study “The Children of the 2020s”, which tracks the holistic development of kids from nine months to five years in England.

Kate examined a “birth questionnaire” that was given to new moms in 1958, as well as more research from early childhood development from the 1940s.

“We had answers to questions around who looked after the husband while the woman went into hospital,” Professor Goodman said, showing her the questionnaire.

“Oh, it was different then,” Kate laughed. Prince William was in attendance for the birth of all of their children.