Adam Levine got creative during Instagram’s 6-hour shut down Monday afternoon.

As shown on his Instagram page, the Maroon 5 frontman got a tattoo on his neck. The new ink shows a butterfly caught in a spider web, just above his pre-existing clavicle tattoo that reads “Family.”

According to the New York Times, the social media problem originated with a networking issue that interrupted communications between its data centres.

“Wise man once said… when Instagram goes down… tattoo your throat…” his name was @nathan_kostechko,” Levine captioned a snap of the tat on Instagram.

Almost all of Levine’s body is covered in tattoos, in fact, almost all areas have some ink, except his face.

Levine regularly shows off his ink on Instagram:

And in August, Levine spent 13 hours under the needle for some fresh leg artwork.